WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have responded to a structure fire at 1166 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
The West Springfield Fire and Police Department were alerted to the fire shortly after 7 p.m. and are at the scene now still controlling the flames.
The fire is across the street from the Big E, officials say.
Memorial Ave. is currently closed, but officials couldn't confirm to Western Mass News where exactly the street closes and where it reopens but advises the public to avoid the area.
There are no reported injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.