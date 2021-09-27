WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An update to the scary crash that happened last Thursday on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
The Hampden District Attorney's office tells Western Mass News the driver of the car involved in the crash has died.
The DA's Office says the driver was a 31-year-old woman from Springfield. This was the scene as the crash happened on Thursday. The vehicle hitting the guard rail then flipping over and catching on fire.
West Springfield police credit the efforts of employees from Central Chevrolet helping the victims with the outcome not being even worse.
[VIDEO: Nearby employees assist Memorial Ave. crash victims]
Three others were taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.
