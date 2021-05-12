SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--As part of National Police Week, the Springfield Police Department held its annual memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers. The community and local leaders came together to honor the 17 Springfield officers who sacrificed their lives on the job.
Families of the fallen officers were holding thin blue line flags, a symbol representing support for police who put their lives on the line to serve and protect the community.
In an emotional ceremony with bagpipes, prayers and speakers, Police Commissioner Cherly Clapprood spoke directly to the newest police graduates who graduated just last month. Clapprood said she remembers exactly where she was and what she was doing when she learned officers Michael Schiavina, Alain Beauregard and Kevin Ambrose were shot and she never wants to feel that pain again.
‘I don’t forget those days and I don’t take them lightly. I pray always for the families, for the loved ones, for the survivors, I pray always for you that you may never face that day that the incidents may never come your way that I may never have to march again in a funeral procession that I may never have to sit with your families like I did that day,” Clapprood said.
The names of all 17 officers were read and a blue wreath was displayed in front of the fallen officers memorial.
