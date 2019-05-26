WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cities and towns across western mass continue to honor our nation's heroes this memorial day weekend.
With a 21 gun salute and playing of taps, dozens of people gathered at the Quabbin Park Cemetery to honor the men and women who died serving our country.
94-year-old World War II veterans, Raymond Cook, told Western Mass News Memorial Day always brings back a lot of memories and emotions.
"Great to see people turning out here, I was just talking a woman here. She's here for her father and grandfather," Cook said.
Cook is a two-time purple heart recipient, he has a bronze star, an infantry badge and congressional gold medal.
"I went in the military when I was 18. That was in 1941. I was in the rangers at first and we lost a lot of men. Three of them right from this town. I think about them often...," Cook explained.
The ceremony at the Quabbin Park Cemetery holds a special meaning to many families as it honors individuals removed from their original resting places for the building of the Quabbin Reservoir.
Gene Theroux was one of the residents who attended the event on Sunday morning.
"Without a doubt, we need to make sure that we honor their service, their sacrifice. In particularly make sure these hallow grounds are well-maintained well long into the future and we have a long way to go," Theroux said.
