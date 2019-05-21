WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, which means plans are already in place for many in western Massachusetts to enjoy a little getaway.
They won't be alone. Travel experts are expecting the busiest Memorial Day they've seen since 2005.
Close to a million people are about to hit the road for Memorial Day.
“That's up 3.6 percent over last year," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Marsian told Western Mass News that this holiday will be busier than one might expect.
"Memorial Day is definitely second or third on the list," Marsian explained.
New Englanders are always eager to get into summer mode.
"People feel cooped up from the winter, certainly for us. It's been raining incessantly," Marsian noted.
With so many people taking to the streets, you're probably wondering: when is the best time to beat all the traffic? Nobody likes traffic.
"We see the traffic really kick-off on the Friday night commute right through Monday," Marsian explained.
AAA added that Monday will see the heaviest congestion in the greater Boston area, especially between the hours of 3:45 and 5:45 p.m.
They’re predicting delays could be three times more impactful than the usual. This means avoid rush hour and plan ahead, especially if your trip takes you on a main roadway.
"90, 84, 95...that tends to be where we see people around here going to Maine, or to the shoreline," Marsian said.
Marsian said the current price of gas is driving many to hit the road this year. On average, it's cheaper in our area per gallon than it was last year by about a dime.
However, it won't just be the roads that are packed. The sky will be too.
"Air travel is also up almost five percent over last year, so people are feeling good," Marsian noted.
