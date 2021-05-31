LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year and experts said this Memorial Day is set to cap a new record.
Western Mass News reporter l caught up with travelers who hit the roads for the unofficial start of summer.
Cars are hitting the Mass Pike and heading back home from their destinations. People were consistently stopping at the Ludlow rest stop, most of them still wearing masks.
At least 37 million people are expected to have traveled more than 50 miles over the holiday weekend. Some of the people said because more family members and friends are fully vaccinated, they feel a bit more at ease to go on a weekend trip. One person was from Cambridge and went to the Berkshires this weekend. He said his main concern was traffic on his way back east.
“Not bad actually, traffic hasn’t been too bad. So that was the main concern. I’ve definitely noticed traffic picking up in the last few weeks in general. So far, no really bad Memorial Day Traffic. It was nice being out there. It was good to see people still taking COVID precautions seriously because I think like everybody I want us to be totally past this," David Weinstein said.
Nationwide CDC data shows 10 states have reached President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of adults with at least one dose. Massachusetts is among one of the 10 states.
It looks like many people are ready to make up for lost time after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, as this holiday weekend kicked off the beginning of summer travel.
