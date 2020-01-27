SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.
In Springfield, the Basketball Hall of Fame has set-up a photo featuring Kobe Bryant in their lobby and fans have stopped by to leave purple and gold flowers.
The news of Bryant's passing is still a shock to many.
The 41-year-old basketball star died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.
Officials said the aircraft crashed into a hillside, killing all nine people on-board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The group was heading to one of her basketball games at the time of the accident.
Bryant is obviously very well known for his career on the basketball court, but he is also being remembered as a wonderful father, husband, and major supporter of womens basketball.
The Basketball Hall of Fame told Western Mass News that this is a big loss.
"It's a sad day in basketball. He was a global icon. He inspired the next generation after Michael Jordan to play basketball. He's an icon in China. Obviously, they love him over there. This is just a big blow to the game overall," said Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva.
Bryant was also eligible to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame this year. Doleva said he has no doubt that will still happen.
We will have continuing team coverage on Bryant's tragic death, plus more on the other victims and how people in western Massachusetts are honoring the basketball legend. We'll have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
