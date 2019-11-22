SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's fallout in Springfield over ongoing violence. Now, the city's police commissioner is speaking out after a vigil for a murder victim turned violent, resulting in a number of arrests.
That vigil took place on Glendell Terrace, where police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Olivo was shot and killed.
The memorial left behind is now gone after Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said it was attracting more violence and gang activity.
During a press conference Friday, Springfield Police said, during that vigil, they spotted a car and its occupants acting suspiciously in the area.
They proceeded to follow that car and conducted a traffic stop at Pine and Cedar Streets, about a mile away from where the vigil was being held.
That's when they arrested five men after they recovered two guns, which police said, were hidden under a blanket in the backseat.
One gun was loaded with 15 rounds.
Those arrested, all from Springfield are 27-year-old Abdikidar Hussein, 19-year-old Victor Contreras, 25-year-old Matthew Ponce, 23-year-old Luis Andino, and 23-year-old Nathaniel Negron.
All of them charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Clapprood told Western Mass News that these are violent people and that police will continue to make arrests.
“They’re coming into our city and I just want everyone to know it won’t be tolerated. We’ll continue extra details, continue the pressure, and continue arresting people and seeking their guns," Clapprood said.
Police said in November alone, nine illegal guns have been taken off the street, and a total of 47 for the year.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also used the press conference as an opportunity to let the public know that those arrested are known to police and he once again called on the courts to - in his words - stop releasing repeat offenders back into the streets.
