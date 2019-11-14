WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A memorial fund has been created in honor of a Worcester firefighter who died in the line of duty on Wednesday.
Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, 39, and his crew became trapped on the top floor of the three-story home after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. yesterday, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Menard helped two members of his crew escape, but he himself was unable to get out.
"Jason had a passion for his job and was dedicated to the oath he took to protect the Worcester community without question. His heroic actions are proof of that dedication and his selfless commitment to not only his community but his fellow firefighters," the city said in a statement.
Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation is now accepting donations for those wishing to help Menard's family and honor him. The city noted that 100 percent of donations collected will go to Menard's family.
Checks can be made payable to:
PFFM Foundation, c/o The Menard Children's Fund
and be mailed to:
- Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
- 34 Glennie Street
- Worcester, MA 01605
Donations may also be made online.
