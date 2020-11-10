SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A memorial garden will be dedicated in honor of fallen Springfield Police Officer and hero Sgt. Kevin Ambrose Tuesday morning.
Officer Ambrose was killed in the line of duty back in 2012 after responding to a domestic disturbance call. He was shot while trying to protect a woman and her child from the woman's boyfriend.
Ambrose saved both of their lives, but died from his gunshot wound.
He was a 36-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department.
The memorial garden dedicated in his honor is located at Christina's House on Union Street in Springfield. It will include a memorial stone, bench, plaque and a fruit tree planted by local officials
Mayor Domenic Sarno will attend Tuesday's event, joining Christina's House President and Founder Linda Mumblo, Christina's House staff and volunteers, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi.
Christina's House provides transitional housing for homeless women an children. Tuesday's memorial dedication event will also commemorate the opening of its second Springfield home.
