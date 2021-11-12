CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A memorial is building outside the Chicopee Police Department headquarters in honor of an officer who died earlier this week.

Detective Michael Dion was the longest serving member of the city's police department. He suffered a heart attack on Monday while working a road closure assignment and sadly, he died on Wednesday.

Meantime, Governor Charlie Baker has granted a request that flags be flown at half-staff in his honor until further notice.

City officials said that members of the public are welcome to stop by the police department to pay their respects. Those wishing to leave flowers or cards at the memorial are urged to use artificial flowers, laminated notes, and flameless candles as the items will be exposed to the elements.