SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community is gathering tonight to remember Andrew Pearson II.
He's the Springfield man whose body was found in Porter Lake in Forest Park Easter morning.
A service is underway at the Macedonia church on Tinkham Road in Springfield.
As a reminder on Andrew's story, he went missing back on January 28, when he was last seen leaving his job at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow.
The day he went missing, he did not have his phone on him.
His family, at the time, told Western Mass News that he has gone missing before, but would always return home.
The search for Andrew came to an end on April 21 when an employee at Forest Park spotted his body floating in Porter Lake.
J.R. Ewing-Crawford didn't know Andrew, but he has been working with his family as they searched for answers.
"After the Achim Bailey case, which really touched me," Ewing-Crawford tells us. "I just wanted to reach out and see what I could do to help, and I'm glad I did, because Bridgette and I will forever be friends and we will forever have a bond. Unfortunately, you know, this was a tragedy, but there us some light at the end of the tunnel."
This celebration of life for Andrew is currently underway and the family says everyone is welcome to attend.
