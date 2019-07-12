CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday a memorial service will be held for the Chicopee teen killed in a crash this past weekend.
Alex Ortiz was just 15-years-old.
The Corridan Funeral Home on Springfield Street here in Chicopee will be where the service to remember Ortiz will be held.
According to Ortiz's obituary his family will be receiving friends from 2 to 5 p.m.
Ortiz was killed in a car crash early Sunday evening, while traveling down Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham.
He was about to begin his Sophmore year at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
The 15-year-old was a three sport athlete, playing basketball, lacrosse, and football.
He was about to begin summer lifting with the football team for the upcoming Fall season.
At a vigil held for Ortiz on Monday, we spoke with one of his best friends, Elliot Degray, who had fond memories of Ortiz off the field when they were growing up.
He told Western Mass News they'd cruise around on their bikes in the daylight and play video games when sunset until 3 a.m. in the morning.
He said he'd give anything for at least five more minutes with Ortiz and to tell him that he loves him.
That was a packed vigil, and judging by the outpouring of support this young man has received, the Corridan Funeral Home will be busy today, too.
Once again this memorial service will go from 2 to 5 p.m.
