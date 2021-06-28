SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold case that's weighed heavily on the western Massachusetts community for decades has been closed and on Monday, the family had a moment of solace. Danny Croteau, who was murdered in the 1970s as a 13-year-old boy, was laid to rest again.

Croteau’s family held a funeral service Monday that was different from the one they heard in 1972. It was different because this time, it wasn’t delivered by the priest who law enforcement said murdered their loved one.

“The next story I want to tell you was how clever he was,” said Croteau’s brother, Joseph Croteau.

Danny Croteau, 13, was eulogized and remembered for a second time.

"We will be reunited in the spirit with the loves of our life,” Joseph Croteau noted.

Western Mass Mews has been following all the developments since the boy was murdered nearly 50 years ago and just last month, law enforcement said the man who led Danny's first funeral, former priest Richard Lavigne, who was later defrocked after a child sex abuse conviction, was the man who took the young altar boy's life.

“He was the person who identified my brother’s body. He deceived my parents into thinking that we couldn’t have an open casket at that and he presided over the funeral mass,” Joseph Croteau said.

Presiding over Monday's ceremony at Hillcrest Park Cemetery was Father James Scahill, the priest who put pressure on the Springfield Catholic Diocese to defrock Lavigne in the early 2000s.

“With our minds made clearer and our hearts less burdened, we commend Danny to the eternal God,” Scahill explained.

“The fact that someone in his position, at his stage in life who had everything to lose he stood up against an organization that’s been able to get away with a lot and that’s impressive,” Joseph Croteau said.

Lavigne died last month, just before the Hampden District Attorney could arrest him, but for those who spent decades waiting for justice to be served, the ceremony on Monday righted a wrong and gave peace to Danny’s family - smaller now in person, but full in spirit.

Another thing bringing the Croteau family peace, the notion that Danny’s spirit isn’t alone.

“He’s with my parents right now I think he’s giving them a hug and a kiss, my two brothers and they finally rest in peace I can’t ask for any more than that,”Joseph Croteau said.