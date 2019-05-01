SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a story Western Mass News has been following from the beginning.
A celebration of life service has been announced for a Springfield man who went missing back in January.
The body of 23-year-old Achim Bailey was found in the Connecticut River last month.
He was recently honored at a vigil in Westfield.
Bailey's service will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m. at St. John's on Hancock Street in Springfield.
Members of the public are invited to attend.
In the lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation may send it to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.