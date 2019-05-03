SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A memorial service will be held tonight for a Springfield man who went missing back in January.

The body of 23-year-old Achim Bailey was found in the Connecticut River last month. 

Bailey's service will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m. at St. John's on Hancock Street in Springfield.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

In the lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation may send it to the church.

