AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In 2004, the disappearance of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray sent shockwaves throughout the community. But now, the tree that served as a marker for where she was last is being torn down.
Western Mass News caught up with her sister, Julie, on what this means for her case and their family moving forward.
21-year-old Maura Murray was a UMass Amherst student when she disappeared mysteriously from Haverhill, New Hampshire, on February 9, 2004.
"It's at a hairpin corner in Woodsville, New Hampshire," Julie said.
Maura's sister, Julie, told Western Mass News, a tree at that spot where she was last has served as a living memorial for her sister.
"We don't know what happened to her. It was that one constant, that tree was always there, that bow was always there. We could always go there and remember Maura," she explained.
Now it's being cut down. Maura's blue-ribbon tree, as it's known, has been a place their family has gone to honor Maura for the last 17 years.
"For my family, it was a sacred place since we don't have any ashes to spread or a gravesite to go to," she said.
The spot off Route 112 is the last place Maura was seen alive after crashing her car, never seen again.
"It is not going to erase what happened there," she noted.
Landowners decided to clear the property.
"It's their land. They can do what they want," she said. "I was just heartbroken."
But Julie told us the tree cut down has turned into a good thing.
"As sad as it is for us, it does have the community buzzing," she added.
They're getting new tips and following up on leads as the family and Maura's supporters continue to fight for answers and solve her case.
"Cutting down this tree is just going to fuel us," she said.
Now the family and Maura's supporters ask for a historical marker at that site where she disappeared.
