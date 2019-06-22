SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An armed robbery occurred on Parker Street in Springfield.
The robbery involved 4 masked men who entered a Cumberland Farms in Indian Orchard.
Springfield Police Department responded to the scene at 12:45 p.m.
One male showed a gun to a clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
It was reported that no one was hurt.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.