BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three men will be heading to court following an investigation into explosions in Belchertown.
Belchertown Police said that on September 10, several reports came in reporting loud explosions in the area of Federal Street and Daniel Shay's Highway.
The investigation found that the site of the explosions was a business on Sargent Street.
A 29 year old Belchertown man and a 20 year old Ware man are being summoned to court on three counts of placing an explosive device and disorderly conduct.
In addition, a 23 year old Belchertown man is being summoned to court on two counts of placing an explosive device and disorderly conduct.
"The investigation revealed the involved parties had no intent to harm the general public; however, their actions caused great alarm to the community by exploding three home-made devices," police explained in a statement.
Nobody was seriously injured in the incident, but police said that one involved-people did suffer minor injuries.
Police noted that the suspects' identities are not being released until their arraignment in court, pursuant to state law.
