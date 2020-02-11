SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are halfway through winter, but spring still seems beyond reach.
Although the winter months have been relatively mild, our roller coaster climate has been impacting the mental health of people across our area.
"I just hate this gray weather," said Sherry Mengel of Springfield.
Mengel told Western Mass News that nothing is worse on her mental health than gray skies and gloomy weather.
"I've struggled with depression my whole life. Summertime, I'm okay, but when the fall starts to come - October, November - I can feel it, the depression setting in," Mengel added.
If you can relate to any of those feelings, the Mental Health Association said it might be because of the weather.
"People's moods get very effected by weather. When it's rainy outside, when it's very cold, especially when we fluctuate so much between hot days...when it's hot and cold and it's raining and it's snowing," said Alane Burgess, director of Best Life outpatient clinic.
The exact weather western Massachusetts has been dealing with for months.
Burgess told us that this is typically the time of year they start seeing patients for something called Seasonal Affective Disorder, otherwise known as S.A.D.
"It impacts approximately three million people in the United States every year. Traditionally, they said it hits females more than men and age ranges between 18 and 35," Burgess added.
Burgess said that with shorter days and longer nights, our bodies start to become Vitamin D deficient.
"What happens is when we have the lack of sunlight, the darkness actually increase melatonin in our brain, which tells us to go to sleep," Burgess explained.
They are thing's Mengel notices in herself.
"It makes me feel very depressed, very sad, very sleepy, makes me anxious. There's not enough sun," Mengel said.
Burgess' advice would be to increase your lighting and make sure you are eating Vitamin D rich foods.
"...and for some people, it might be good to check with a physician to see if a Vitamin D supplement or other vitamins might be helpful as well," Burgess said.
If the feelings persist, never be afraid to ask for help.
"Local councilors, such as Best Life, would be happy to meet with anybody," Burgess said.
