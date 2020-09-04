SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month, and as the pandemic pushes on, local mental health experts are hyper-aware of the challenges many face with mental health.
During Suicide Prevention Month, the Gandara Center is using their platforms to let their clients know their doors are open.
“Through this month, we are actually trying to engage more in social media to let people know that we have our clinic open,” said Rahica Gallardo, Gandara Center Councilor. “We’ve been open through the whole pandemic.”
As the need for counseling has increased through the pandemic, they have added clinicians to help.
“It’s important to us that we are getting a lot more clinicians to provide more services and more fast,” Gallardo said.
Gallardo said recent studies are showing the pandemic has been especially hard on the younger population.
“Eleven percent of those that participated in the survey had some time somehow had suicidal ideas in the last 30 days, which is huge,” Gallardo said. “And for every four participants, one of them actually thought about killing themselves.”
Additionally, the CDC is reporting that people of all ages are having a hard time coping with the unpredictability of the future.
Looking ahead to the winter months, the Gandara Center offers additional advice for dealing with seasonal depression.
“All professionals are getting a little bit repetitive on this, but it’s actually the only thing that is working,” Gallardo said. “We need to remember that we need to keep the social distancing but we need to continue to socialize.”
She has a bit of advice.
“It’s important to remember that if you don’t have therapy or someone to call there is a national suicide hotline that you can call and they can connect you with the agencies,” she said.
That number is 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.