SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the area's health providers has released new information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center, said Monday that as of today, they had tested 536 people for COVID-19.
Of those:
- 259 tested negative
- 72 tested positive
- 205 still pending
Additionally, Baystate Health reported that, as of Monday, 1,372 individuals people had been tested across their healthcare system.
Of those:
- 974 tested negative
- 258 tested positive
- 140 still pending
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
