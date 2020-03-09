SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More local medical facilities are implementing new visitor policies amid growing global concern over the coronavirus.

Mercy Medical Center said on Monday that the new restrictions take effect immediately at:

Mercy Medical Center, Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, Holyoke

Family Life Center for Maternity, Springfield

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, Springfield

The move, officials said, was "a result of potential cases of COVID-19 in the state and surrounding states" and in an effort to protect patients and employees.

The temporary restrictions are as follows:

Limit of one visitor per patient

No visitors under 14 years old

Do not visit if you have symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19

"We recognize that the care and support of your loved ones is important. With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible," officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is also changing visitor guidelines. Those restrictions include:

Limit one visitor at a time

No children under age 16

If you have recently visited Iran, Italy, China, Japan, or South Korea, or other areas where coronavirus has been reported - or if you have been in contact with someone who is sick and has been to one of those countries - postpone your visit to Cooley Dickinson

If you have upper respiratory symptoms - including fever, sore throat, or cough - postpone your visit to Cooley Dickinson until you feel better

Similar temporary measures were also recently instituted at Baystate Health and their local hospitals.