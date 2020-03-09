SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More local medical facilities are implementing new visitor policies amid growing global concern over the coronavirus.
Mercy Medical Center said on Monday that the new restrictions take effect immediately at:
- Mercy Medical Center, Springfield
- Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, Holyoke
- Family Life Center for Maternity, Springfield
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, Springfield
The move, officials said, was "a result of potential cases of COVID-19 in the state and surrounding states" and in an effort to protect patients and employees.
The temporary restrictions are as follows:
- Limit of one visitor per patient
- No visitors under 14 years old
- Do not visit if you have symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19
"We recognize that the care and support of your loved ones is important. With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible," officials said in a statement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local health system is intiating a new visitor policy, in p…
Meanwhile, Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is also changing visitor guidelines. Those restrictions include:
- Limit one visitor at a time
- No children under age 16
- If you have recently visited Iran, Italy, China, Japan, or South Korea, or other areas where coronavirus has been reported - or if you have been in contact with someone who is sick and has been to one of those countries - postpone your visit to Cooley Dickinson
- If you have upper respiratory symptoms - including fever, sore throat, or cough - postpone your visit to Cooley Dickinson until you feel better
Similar temporary measures were also recently instituted at Baystate Health and their local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.