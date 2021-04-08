SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Vaccine Authority. We received calls from viewers wondering what to do if they test positive for the coronavirus in between receiving their first and second vaccine doses.
Viewers have reached out to our Vaccine Authority hotline with questions regarding testing positive while getting the vaccine series. While this is very rare, Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, said it could happen.
“This could occur before a first dose. This could theoretically also occur in between the first and second doses if you are getting the Moderna or a Pfizer vaccine series,” Roose explaines.
However, Roose told Western Mass News there is a zero percent chance getting the vaccine gives someone COVID-19.
“These are not live vaccines. They are ways that we introduce a protein, so that the body creates immunity,” Roose explained.
One viewer who reached out to our Vaccine Authority hotline asked “Is it safe for me to get my second shot when I’ve had COVID in between the first and the second shot?”
Roose said it is safe, once you are feeling better.
“You want to delay getting your vaccine, whether it’s your first or second dose until you are fully recovered from the infection itself, so that you aren’t having any symptoms from COVID at all. Generally speaking, that’s waiting 14 days, but depends on the case,” Roose noted.
Another viewer called with a similar question after finding out she tested positive for the virus shortly after completing her vaccine series.
“Is my second shot still good or do I need to get another shot?" that viewer asked.
Roose said no, you don’t need to get another shot.
“We are just recommending that people complete their full vaccination series. There’s no reason to give a third or fourth dose or anything like that, there’s no evidence for that,” Roose said.
So, if you do test positive around the time of getting the vaccine, there’s no need to worry or repeat the vaccine series.
“There’s probably a very good chance that you are going to have very strong immunity, both from a natural infection, but then even enhanced immunity that you get from the vaccine, which may give people protection even longer or to more strains,” Roose added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.