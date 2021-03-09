SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 shot is now authorized for use in the United States, we continue to get questions about possible side effects and how it compares to the other vaccines.
“What are the side effects with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine compared to the Moderna and Pfzier vaccines?” said Robert from Holyoke, who called our Vaccine Authority hotline.
We've received many calls like this one to our Vaccine Authority hotline about the newly authorized vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson.
Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, told Western Mass News the possible side effects are virtually the same as Pfizer's and Moderna's.
“It really falls into the same buckets of symptoms like a sore arm after injection, some fevers, chills, muscle aches that could occur as the body is generating an immune response,” Roose noted.
However, Roose said the chance of experiencing symptoms after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine seems to be a little less than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
“Largely, that’s related to the fact that it doesn’t need a second dose or a booster a month later, which is when most people were experiencing the effects with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines,” Roose added.
A side effect recently reported in the Moderna vaccine includes delayed skin reactions. A letter posted in the New England Journal of Medicine showed 12 people developed a rash days after receiving the shot. This was reported in less than one percent of Moderna's clincial trials for the vaccine.
So which vaccine is the best to get? Roose said that’s not a question anyone should be asking or answering. Each vaccine was studied with different numbers, in different places and times, and with different individuals, so the vaccines can't be compared.
“By and large, they’ve all shown very favorable safety profiles and what’s really important to note is that we can’t really compare them side-by-side because they never were compared side-by-side in any clinical trials,” Roose said.
In the end, if you are offered a COVID-19 vaccine - no matter the manufacturer - Roose said you shouldn’t hesitate.
“I would encourage people not to be choosy, but just to step up and choose to save their own life or someone else’s by accepting a vaccine,” Roose explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.