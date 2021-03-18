SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With spring is just days away, a new study shows a high pollen count could increase your chances of getting COVID-19.
While the trees and grass in western Massachusetts are still far from green, pollen season is about to begin and that means those who suffer from allergies are gearing up.
“Mostly when the spring gets going – April, May - it will get going…The trees bring out their leaves the pollen comes out at the same time,” said Mark Kozial of Ludlow.
A new study published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that an increase in pollen could lead to increased susceptibility to COVID-19 after looking at allergy seasons in 31 different countries this year.
“There are some theories about why pollen and why allergy season may impact the spread of viruses more than other times. Some of those reasons are that pollen gets into your nose and it can actually disrupt your immune system. It can inhibit some of the natural defenses you would have to keep viruses away,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center.
However, as Roose explained, it might be a study to take with a grain of salt.
“I’ll be honest, there are other studies that say the opposite thing. They look at pollen rates suggesting that it doesn’t correlate at all with transmission of the virus, so right now, I think the science is in a period of investigation,” Roose added.
He said this is actually a topic that scientists have been researching long before the pandemic.
“Perhaps there could be a link to inducing people to sneeze, cough, and other things that could spread viruses more easily…On the flipside, there’s been some research that shows pollen could actually help compete for those spaces in the nose where viruses would attack and maybe pollen is the preventive factor,” Roose said.
He told Western Mass News that one way to help reduce your susceptibility to pollen is actually the same way you can protect yourself from COVID-19: wearing a mask.
“What we do know is that masks prevent both pollen and viruses, so you would not have to worry about this question if we continue to mask and physical distance,” Roose noted.
That’s why whether or not this study is true, Roose’s advice is to keep following protocols.
“I wouldn’t be so focused on the details of every little thing that increase or decrease his transmission when we have really big, solid fundamental strategies to reduce transmission with masking, physical distancing, and now, very importantly vaccination,” Roose said.
Kozial added, “If you didn’t have a good reason already…the pollen season would be another very good reason to wear a mask.”
