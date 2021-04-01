SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Vaccine Authority and we're getting answers to your questions about taking painkillers before and/or after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Taking medicine to prevent or reduce symptoms from the covid-19 vaccine is not recommended by health experts.
“You don’t need to take and load up on anti-inflammatory medications like Motrin or Aleve or ibuprofen before your vaccine just because you’re concerned about a sore arm or some symptoms that may come from the vaccine itself,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Roose said there’s no scientific evidence either suggesting certain medications could reduce the possibility of side effects.
“Don’t take those medications in large dose right before unless it’s something you normally take. It’s okay to take them afterwards if you are experiencing some symptoms,” Roose added.
Roose told Western Mass News that if an individual does take painkillers on a daily basis, it’s fine to continue unless your healthcare provider says otherwise. However, a recent article published by the Associated Press suggests taking painkillers could diminish the immune system response to the vaccine, but that's something Roose disputes.
“I think there’s a very low likelihood that taking an anti-inflammatory medication like ibuprofen or Motrin at routine or low doses before a vaccine would have significant impact on your immune response or creating protection to COVID in the future,” Roose explained.
So, if you do experience side effects after receiving the shot, Roose said it’s perfectly fine to take painkillers, but he did say you may want to talk to your doctor beforehand if you're being treated for cancer or taking high doses of steroids.
“If you’re taking those medicines or you are under treatment with chemotherapy or other agents for cancer, I would encourage you to speak to your oncologist or hematologist about because they may want to time your vaccine a little bit differently,” Roose noted.
Otherwise, he said there are no medications currently being flagged for individuals before or after getting a COVID shot.
“We’ve administered the vaccines now to over 145 million people all across the United States and the evidence is just so strong that it can be taken. There really aren’t any reason for the vast majority of people for why they can’t take it with all their regular medical care,” Roose said.
Now, Roose further said there are very few things people need to worry about when getting the coronavirus vaccine and there's a good process currently in place to assess any risks that could be associated with getting the shot.
