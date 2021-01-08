SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to state public health officials, more than 167,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, but that's less than half of the doses that have been distributed in the Bay State.
Throughout Massachusetts, more than 346,000 vaccine doses have been shipped out and now health officials are asking hospitals to give doses out as quickly as possible to certain people.
Health officials told us it is partially due to a lag in reporting vaccination numbers to the state, along with other reasons.
"We are distributing the vaccinations. We need folks to be willing to accept them," said Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
State health officials said on Friday that they are asking healthcare facilities to give out remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses to anyone in a phase 1 category.
Western Mass News checked in with a local hospital about their rollout and how they are ensuring no doses are wasted.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose of Mercy Medical Center said he is grateful to state health officials.
"For, I think, putting very reasonable expectations out for how many vaccines would be distributed in each month," Roose said.
Roose told us more than 1,500 employees, who work with COVID-19 patients, have gotten the shot.
"We have not had one dose go wasted," he added.
According to state health officials, they will begin the mass vaccination of first responders next week as part of their rollout prioritization plan.
On the state’s website, they rank above hospital workers doing non-COVID care. But Roose told Western Mass News the state gave the hospital latitude with who is considered “COVID facing."
"We have been able to expand out those invitations to other people in the facility, who work in healthcare, that provide service directly or indirectly to patients that may not always be COVID-19, but there’s the potential," he explained.
Roose also said the goal is to ensure all the doses get used promptly for anyone in the hospital who could encounter COVID-19, especially if it is undiagnosed.
"The Department of Public Health, I think, is very interested in ensuring that we move through the categories sequentially to the extent that’s reasonable," he said. "We are all interested and invested in ensuring that vaccine that is available gets into the arms of eligible appropriate people."
Sudders also said that starting next week, they will have more than 100 sites for police, fire, and other first responders to receive the vaccine.
