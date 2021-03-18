SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Vaccine Authority and we’re getting answers on the effect of the COVID-19 vaccines on individuals who have previously had the virus.
“The CDC has said as long as you are fully recovered from the COVID illness, you are eligible to receive that vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Fully recovered, symptom-free individuals previously infected with COVID can receive a vaccine when eligible.
Roose is answering questions into our Vaccine Authority hotline about whether having the virus impacts the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“I think there is really no logical rationale that would suggest it would be any less effective. It’s possible that you have even more protection from a period of time because you have antibodies that are circulating, both that came from the natural infection and also those that were induced through the vaccination,” Roose explained.
Roose said there’s no way to tell for certain, at least for now, as clinical trials for the vaccines did not include people who had COVID-19. Individuals should still get the recommended doses depending on which shot is offered. He added there’s no way to really tell if side effects could be more severe either.
“Anecdotally, we’ve seen in reports that people that have had COVID in the past may experience some of the effects that comes with vaccination a little more strongly than others or they may feel it a little bit more on the second dose,” Roose said.
Roose told Western Mass News the individual’s body is already primed to identify the spike protein and try to attack and respond with antibodies, so side effects could be worse.
“If you’ve had it in the past, your body is already ready for it, you may feel some of the aches or a little bit feverishness, or some of those symptoms that are really a sign that your body is generating that response,” Roose noted.
However, in most cases, side effects go away within 24 to 48 hours.
We also don’t know how long the vaccine immunity lasts. Roose said it’s probably many months, six, maybe nine months, or even a year.
“For all of our sakes, I hope by that point, six from nine months from now that rates of coronavirus are so low that we won’t be as worried about transmission throughout the community,” Roose added.
Roose said if this is not the case and transmission is still high community wide, he expects the vaccine manufacturers to be looking at booster shots like we do for the flu each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.