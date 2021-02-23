SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Viewer calls and emails have been flooding our newsroom with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and today, we’re getting answers from a local doctor about what's in the vaccine and why two doses are required.

Millions of Americans have already rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As millions more wait, questions are circling about the vaccine, one coming from a Western Mass News viewer named Sharon. She asked, “If the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine is shown to have 92 percent efficacy, what happens if the second dose is not taken? Are we not considered to be vaccinated?"

Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, said there is a reason both Moderna and Pfizer require two doses and everyone should get both doses.

“When you expose the body again, it creates a robust response that can create even more of an immune response and create some memory of those immune cells,” Roose explained.

He told Western Mass News that studies have shown that after one dose, the protection is good, but after the second dose, the efficacy rate went up even more.

“The second dose is important for both the significance of the response and also for likely the longevity of the response as well,” Roose added.

However, how does the vaccine work and what exactly is in it? Roose said each vaccine contains a messenger RNA that codes and sends instructions to your body to create a spike protein, which is reflective on the outside of the coronavirus.

“It’s almost like an email that tells your body what to do and it tells your body to create the protein and then create a very specific antibody and immune response to the body to protect you if you ever get exposed in the future,” Roose said.

We also received questions about the vaccine ingredients, including one from a Western Mass News viewer that asked, “I’m egg sensitive and I was wondering if there’s an egg component in any of these vaccines that are on the market now?”

Roose explained, “There’s no eggs, there is no gelatin, there are no other artificial preservatives, there’s no latex used, there is no live components of the virus in these vaccines.”

The remaining ingredients create a bubble around the m-RNA to help ensure it gets in your body to where it need to go and Roose said getting vaccinated almost completely eliminates the risk of hospitalization or death.

“They’re incredibly safe and they are incredibly effective and it’s a relatively new technique, but it’s one that’s been in development for decades and I think will likely be a source of many vaccines to come in the future.”