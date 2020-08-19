SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield leaders, alongside staff from Mercy Medical Center, honored those who have passed away this year, including those taken by COVID-19.
Mayor Domenic Sarno presented a proclamation declaring Wednesday, August 19 as World Humanitarian Day in the city of Springfield.
This year's theme was real life heroes.
For one staff memeber, there was an immediate emergency case that came to mind that she shared.
"There is a young man who overdosed, who was brought in department with CPR already in process and although we tried to resusitate him, he ultimately passed away. Shortly after, his father arrived and presented to the bedside and fell to ground and began weeping and in that moment, he immediately transitioned from a patient to a person in my eyes and it really touched me deeply," said one staff member.
Staff members added that every patient is part of the Mercy family and is treated with dignity and respect.
