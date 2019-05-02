Mercy Hospital announces elimination of administrative, support service positions.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mercy Medical Center has announced that they will be eliminating an undisclosed amount of positions at their location in Springfield.
Mary Orr, spokesperson for Mercy Medical Center, tells us that these layoffs are primarily in the administrative and support service areas.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Mary Orr says:
"Providing high quality care remains our focus and primary concern. Following a lengthy discernment process, we have made the difficult decision to implement these necessary changes so that we may continue to focus our resources on the delivery of the best care and the best care experience for our patients. With most of the eliminated positions in the administrative and support service areas, we are able [to] concentrate on the retention of bedside, clinical colleagues so that we may preserve high quality patient care and patient safety."
Further comment regarding the amount of positions that will be eliminated has not yet been made available.
