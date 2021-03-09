SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local ICU nurse is creating keepsakes for family members of patients who have passed away.
Patients can sometimes have lengthy stays in the hospital, especially those with life-threatening conditions.
Mercy Medical Center ICU nurse Maria Hermanson has treated many of those patients first-hand. Her career in nursing spans more than 20 years and she said while her line of work can be difficult, it has also inspired her to create a unique way to help bring patients closer to their loved ones.
“…And it’s like a personal part of them because it’s their one heart making their own rhythm. Everybody's rhythm is different,” Hermanson explained.
Hermanson's connection to Mercy began when her husband was admitted as a patient in the ICU about six years ago, where he almost died.
“A couple of nurses are still here and working because I remember them and the care they gave him. It was so…I could tell they really cared,” Hermanson explained.
While working the overnight shift, she has made it her mission to print out copies of patient’s heartbeats to give to their family should they pass away. They're called ‘Heartbeats in a Bottle.’
She said the pandemic has made it even harder on families who can't visit the hospital.
“Especially now with COVID, nobody's at the bedside and families are really missing their family member and this way, I can give them something of theirs that personal that would mean something to them,” Hermanson added.
She purchases the small bottles online and puts the printout inside for family members to take home. They are then either mailed or personally delivered, which is often an emotional exchange.
“It’s just something just to have because you look at it and you're just like that's mom’s heart and it just means so much to the patients families,” Hermanson noted.
Mercy Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Darlene Cunha told Western Mass News Hermanson's act of kindness comes straight from the heart.
“To be able to take their heartbeat on a rhythm strip and put it in a bottle as a keepsake, so that their family could always have their loved one with them, oh my gosh, talk about leading with love,” Cunha said.
