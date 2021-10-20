SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center is making changes to their clinical services. One patient reached out to Western Mass News after she heard the plastic surgery department was being closed - a service she said changed her life.
"It was literally lifesaving,” said Florence Standish of Springfield.
Standish was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and had to have a mastectomy, but after she returned to her day-to-day life, she didn’t quite feel herself.
"I couldn't look myself in the mirror. I just felt like everyone was staring at me," Standish explained.
She decided to have reconstructive surgery on her breasts in 2019 with a surgeon at Mercy Medical Center.
"Just having one breast was not an option,” Standish added.
In her most recent check-up appointment, her surgeon told her that Mercy would be closing the plastic surgery department. We reached out to the hospital for more information.
Although they did not confirm specifically the plastic surgery department would be closing, they said they will be discontinuing some clinical services. They said, in part:
“Following careful consideration, the difficult decision has been made to implement changes to a few select clinical service lines allowing us to more effectively meet the needs of our community going forward. In keeping with our mission to serve our community as a healing presence we are working with existing patients to ensure a smooth transition of care as needed."
Standish said getting rid of the plastic surgery department would be a disservice to the community and other survivors like her. Now, she needs another follow up surgery, but doesn't want to get another doctor.
"He's done this complicated surgery twice. I just can't go anywhere else,” Standish said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.