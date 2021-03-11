SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In remembrance of the one year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, Mercy Medical Center held special memorial ceremony Thursday morning.
Hospital staff looked back on all that they, and most Americans, have endured in the last 365 days - from an abundance of Zoom meetings, to increased anxiety, and even a shortage of toilet paper.
Though there was some humor mixed in, speakers understandably became emotional at times.
"I didn't fear sickness, I didn't fear death, but with my wife doing the same type of medicine, I feared my children being alone and I feared for all of us. I feared for my coworkers who would get sick, who would not get sick, and for the first time in my career, I felt scared," said Dr. Mark Kenton, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Mercy Medical Center.
The ceremony ended with a drive-thru ambulance tribute to healthcare workers across the area.
