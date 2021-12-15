SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trinity Health Of New England has announced new visitation guidelines at their five New England hospitals, including Mercy Medical Center.
The changes, according to health system officials, are a result of "the prevalence of COVID-19 within our local communities."
Effective immediately, their new policy includes:
- One adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units
- Two parents can visit minors and neonates
- One adult visitor for surgery patients. Those visitors will only be allowed during registration, intake, discharge, and pickup only.
- No visitors are allowed for patients who test positive for COVID-19 or those under investigation for COVID-19, except for reasons outlined for compassionate care circumstances.
Visitors will also be required to pass temperature screenings, wear a face mask, and wear additional personal protective equipment when asked by clinical staff. In addition, physical distance must be maintained and visitors must go directly to and from a patient's room or designated area and not gather in common or public areas.
Trinity Health is asking anyone who has symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19 to not visit.
The changes will remain in place until further notice.
