SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center has named Deborah Bitsoli as its new president.
Bitsoli will be responsible for the operational performance of Mercy and its affiliates.
She joins Mercy with over 25 years of experience in the health care industry, most recently serving as president of Morton Hospital in Taunton.
Prior to Morton Hospital, Bitsoli was executive vice president and COO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
“Deborah is a strong, strategic leader with deep ties to health care in Massachusetts, and we are thrilled she has joined the Trinity Health Of New England team to lead our ongoing transformation at Mercy,” said Trinity Health Of New England Dr. Reginald Eadie.
Bitsoli will begin her new role December 2.
