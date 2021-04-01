SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center nurses picketed outside the hospital Thursday, fighting for improvements in their ongoing contract negotiations.
Nurses and families lined Carew Street with signs. They told us they’re fighting for adequate staffing and to not be penalized for using sick time.
Alex Wright with the Massachusetts Nurses Association told Western Mass News that Mercy’s owner, Trinity Health, is in the middle of a contract negotiation with staff. He said the nurses don’t feel heard.
“I think what we’re trying to do with the stand out in this picket, it is to show management and the community that we’re upset with them that they should be negotiating with nurses and what is arguably one of the most difficult times and healthcare with the pandemic going on,” Wright explained.
He said they’ve been short staffed and the nurses want to see improvements for patient care conditions.
Meanwhile, Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr said in a statement:
"Mercy Medical Center holds our nurses and all colleagues in the highest regard, valuing their commitment to our community by providing compassionate, healing care to those we serve.
Safety is a Core Value for Mercy Medical Center and we are deeply committed to providing a safe care environment for our patients and a safe working environment for all of our colleagues.
We look forward to working with our nurses and their representatives to reach agreement on a new contract. We remain optimistic because of our shared dedication to the health and wellbeing of our patients who unite us in everything we do."
The nurse’s contract expired back in December.
