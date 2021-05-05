SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield is one of five hospitals in Massachusetts selected to receive grant funding from the Health Policy Commission for a program designed to improve the care that is provided to substance exposed newborns and their caregivers.
The Cost-Effective, Coordinated Care for Caregivers and Substance Exposed Newborns (C4SEN) Investment Program is a new grant opportunity that aims to develop innovative care models that promote collaboration among providers to better coordinate care,
The goal is so ensure access to high-quality, efficient and culturally sensitive care--including addiction treatment--for both substance exposed newborns and their caregivers during their period of highest risk.
Mercy Medical Center will use the $300,000 grant to leverage technology to establish new clinical pathways and a care coordination model to streamline the provision of existing services for the target population.
The HPC has also awarded grants through the C4SEN program to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Berkshire Medical Center, Southcoast Hospitals and South Shore Hospital.
