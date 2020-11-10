SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center is no longer allowing visitors, according to a statement on the hospital’s website.
But exceptions may be made on a case by case basis for children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care and companions for facilitation of care.
For those exceptions, only one visitor at a time will be allowed per patient, and they must be 18 years or older, either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives, and they must be healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory issues or fever.
“All visitors who are permitted will be screened prior to entry,” the statement said. “We recognize that the care and support of loved ones is important. Please know that the safety of our patients and colleagues is of the utmost importance. With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible.”
