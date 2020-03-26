SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People from all across the area have been looking for ways to help healthcare workers and one local health system is now offering a way for people to do that.
Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England said Thursday that they are now accepting donations of homemade surgical-style masks.
Officials noted that while some people may want to come together in groups to work on mask-making projects, you are strongly urged to continue practice social-distancing.
Trinity Health said that before making the masks, people are asked to consider:
- Have you, or anyone involved directly in your mask-making project, been in contact with anyone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past two weeks?
- Do you, or anyone involved directly in your mask-making project, have fever, cough or shortness of breath?
- If you are able to answer “no” to these questions, proceed with your mask-making project.
- If you answered “yes” to either of the questions, please do not continue with your mask-making project.
There are certain preferred materials that will be needed:
- 100% unused cotton fabric (front) – no metallic fabrics
- 100% cotton or cotton flannel (back)
- 1/4” or 3/8” flat elastic
Trinity Health shared the following instructional video from Joann Fabrics with information on how to make the mask:
Trinity Health asks that any homemade masks be put into sealed plastic bags and noted that several masks can placed in one bag. Those bags then need to go into a box clearly labeled 'Homemade Mask Donation.'
Deliveries can be arranged with Mercy's volunteer coordinator, Nancy Reilly, via email.
Any other questions can be directed to Trinity Health's COVID-19 hotline at (888) 786-2790.
