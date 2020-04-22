SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is new information about a clinical trial -- with ties here in western Mass -- using blood plasma therapy to treat COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, which has been given FDA approval to conduct the trial.
The trial is set to enroll up to 15 patients, and the first one was said to be getting a transfusion Wednesday at Mercy.
If someone has recovered from the coronavirus, there may be a way that patients can help others.
Trinity Health of New England, which includes Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, has been chosen by the FDA to conduct a clinical trial involving blood plasma as a possible treatment for the virus.
“An experiment to understand what the benefits are of using what we call using convalescent plasma,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose.
Roose told Western Mass News over FaceTime that it’s meant for patients who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus.
“Based on the eligibility criteria, it really is reserved for adults. It’s also reserved for those that are critically ill. So having significant difficulties maintaining oxygen levels, most of these patients, if not all, would be on ventilators and could have some other derangements in their lab values and their organ functions,” Roose said.
Roose said this is a therapy that goes back generations, and is something that has been used in other viral infections over time even as far back as the Spanish Flu.
“Once somebody is exposed to a virus like this, their bodies develop what we call antibodies, which are really a way for the immune system to attack and sort of quarantine or neutralize the virus itself from causing more damage,” Roose said.
That plasma, he said, could be beneficial to someone in need.
“Taking the plasma out of someone and transfusing it into another individual is giving that individual those antibodies. So it’s a passive sort of immunity that can be transferred from one person to another that we could be taking the plasma out of someone and transfusing it into another individual is giving that individual those antibodies. So, it’s a passive sort of immunity that can be transferred from one person to another,” Roose said.
Roose could hear a glimmer of hope as music started playing in his office.
“That’s actually a celebration of a patient with [COVID-19] being discharged from the hospital right now while we’re talking. We get to play a little bit of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’” he said.
All of this is the first step in a long process that could end with a groundbreaking treatment.
Those interested in donating blood plasma for this trial can contact Mercy Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.