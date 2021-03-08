Mercy new sign generic 032620

Western Mass News photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As COVID-19 case numbers appear to be heading in a positive direction, Mercy Medical Center has updated its visitors policy.

The hospital said that all visitors will be screened prior to entry.

No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19, except for compassionate care circumstances.

The hospital added that one adult visitor will now be allowed for inpatient units, the emergency department, and outpatient procedures.

Visitors must follow all safety guidelines, which may include additional PPE and maintaining a physical distance of six feet.

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

