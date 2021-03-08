SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As COVID-19 case numbers appear to be heading in a positive direction, Mercy Medical Center has updated its visitors policy.
The hospital said that all visitors will be screened prior to entry.
No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19, except for compassionate care circumstances.
The hospital added that one adult visitor will now be allowed for inpatient units, the emergency department, and outpatient procedures.
Visitors must follow all safety guidelines, which may include additional PPE and maintaining a physical distance of six feet.
