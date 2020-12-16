SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center wasted no time giving out the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday.
Shortly after receiving their first shipment, the first shots were given to front line healthcare workers.
Western Mass News spoke with Alexander Payes, a registered nurse in the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center, who was one of the first people to get the vaccine there. He said this is really a glimmer of hope.
“Everyone is really excited about it,” Payes said.
Lifted out of a box with blue gloves, Western Mass News got a close look at the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as it arrived at Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday.
“This is a step in the right direction, and I am surprised it happened so soon,” Payes said.
Payes was one of the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine not long after it was delivered. He said the vaccine shows we are turning a corner in the pandemic.
“It’s a nice glimmer of hope that we are headed in the right direction and that we are actually doing something to combat this,” Payes said.
He said it is a weight off of his shoulders to know that he can go to work without fearing he will get sick or end up with long term side effects.
“I don’t think it’s talked about enough the long haul of COVID patients who have lasting side effects, the tachycardia shortness of breath, the recovery can be grueling, you could wind up on medication for the rest of your life,” Payes explained.
Besides Mercy, Cooley Dickinson in Northampton also received a shipment of the vaccine Wednesday. Baystate frontline workers began receiving their vaccines Wednesday as well.
