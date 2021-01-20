SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Springfield hospital will begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents.
Mercy Medical Center said that they will begin scheduling appointments this week for first responders, staff and residents of congregate care facilities, and health care workers who are eligible under Phase 1 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.
Appointments are mandatory and can be made online. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
Once the needed information is entered into Mercy's online portal, appointment time options will be available. A confirmation email will then be sent within 24 to 48 hours with date, time, and additional instructions.
Mercy noted that their online portal also provides a link to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health where you can check if you are eligible to get the vaccine.
Vaccinations for eligible members of the community who made an appointment will begin on January 25.
