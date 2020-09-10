SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a dozen COVID-19 vaccines are developing worldwide, to end the pandemic once and for all.
But as the U.S. government is seeking to fast-track shots in their third phase trials, one vaccine manufacturer is halting their testing after one participant developed neurological symptoms.
Western Mass News spoke with the Doctor Robert Roose, Mercy Medical Center’s chief medical officer, who said this shouldn't appear like a stumbling block, but rather, a necessary part of vaccine development.
AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical company, halted their progress in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine after a participant in their trial developed symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare but severe neurological condition involving inflammation of the spinal cord.
Roose said this shouldn’t defer people hoping to one day get the vaccine.
"This is not a sign of the defeat of the process. This is exactly what the process is intended to do," Roose said.
The head of the United States Food and Drug Administration said the agency is prepared to bypass the full federal approval process to make a COVID-19 vaccine available as quickly as possible. However, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn also insisted the decision will be made based on science, not politics.
Roose said the final trials could be some of the most critical, as they test a vaccine against a large cross-section of different people.
"It is important that we let the vaccines go through the rigorous scientific process to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness to tens of thousands of people before bringing them to approval," he added.
States have been instructed to get ready for a large scale vaccine roll out by November 1, but Roose believes that’s for preparation purposes only.
"We want to be ahead of the curve in terms of preparing about how we would do something, but I think it remains to be seen whether or not people have a safe and effective vaccine in the timeline that’s discussed," Roose explained.
As for how local hospitals should prepare to receive any COVID-19 vaccines in the works...
"That information has not yet trickled down to us," he noted.
Several other U.S. vaccine developers are continuing their trials, including Massachusetts-based Moderna.
