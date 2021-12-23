SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another COVID-19 pill has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. With two pills now approved to treat COVID-19 patients, doctors are hopeful we're one step closer to the end of the pandemic.

On Thursday morning, the FDA announced their approval of Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill. The announcement came just one day after the agency approved Pfizer's pill, called Paxlovid. It is a treatment that patients can take at home.

It will be used in patients who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of having severe illness and hospitalization.

"It's a combination of two different medications that would be taken for five days, a total of 30 pills, so three pills, twice a day, five days and it's been shown to reduce hospitalizations significantly,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.

When Pfizer released their data of the pill, they said it would perform best if the COVID-19 positive patient took the pill at the onset of symptoms and they would need to bring their positive test to their doctor in order to get a prescription.

"This would be a prescription medication, not an over-the-counter medication. It would be one like any other medication that would have risks and benefits and alternatives,” Roose added.

The concern, however, is how widely available the pill will be to the public. There is some hope with that, however, since Merck has already signed a contract with the U.S. government for the company to supply 3.1 million courses of its new pill.

"I don't know how available it will be in the very near future, but I would imagine, having a medication that you can take orally over five days, that could reduce hospitalizations for the vulnerable, could be a significant intervention, a game changer in some ways,” Roose explained.

According to the FDA, Merck's pill is similar to Pfizer's, in that it should be used on patients who test positive for COVID-19 and are at-risk of being hospitalized from the illness.

Data released by the company showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 30 percent among high-risk adults.

The FDA emphasized in a statement that Paxlovid is not for pre- or post-exposure prevention of covid-19, but only for those who test positive and are early in identifying their symptoms.