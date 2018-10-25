SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center has announced changes are coming to their hospital and affiliated offices.
The hospital said in a statement Thursday that the moves are needed to meet "the needs of our community even as that commitment necessitates taking actions to ensure the sustainability of our health ministry."
Certain departments will be reorganized and there will be a transition in their workforce.
The actions, Mercy noted, avoids any reductions in direct bedside caregivers.
In addition, the Mercy Hearing Centers in Springfield and Agawam will be closed. Those patients will be transitioned to other providers in the area.
"These changes will allow us to continue providing exceptional patient care, delivered with highest quality, and in a manner that honors our commitment to steward the resources entrusted to us," the hospital said in the statement.
Mercy noted that a limited number of hospital positions will be impacted by the reorganization.
"We will make every effort to retain colleagues who wish to remain with our health ministry and can be appropriately matched with alternate positions, and we expect to be able to place most impacted colleagues in other positions within the organization," Mercy added.
All impacted employees are being offered internal and external job placement services and employee assistance resources.
The changes are expected to take effect by the end of the year.
