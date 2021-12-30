SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Updated visitor policies have been announced at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and they go into effect Monday, January 3rd until further notice.
This as COVID-19 cases continue to surge both locally, across the state and nationwide.
In a press release sent to Western Mass News Thursday afternoon, Trinity Health of New England cites the "prevalence of COVID-19 within our local communities" as to why they are updating their visitation policy.
The policy in effect starting January 3rd is as follows:
· 1 fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. (Compassionate care exceptions may be granted) For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient.
· 1 fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients in the Emergency Department. Visitors in the waiting room may be limited further or not allowed during times of high capacity.
· 1 fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.
· No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.
· Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19.
All visitors will need to show proof of their vaccination status upon entry. Proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital record issued by an official source and should include the visitor's name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and date(s) of administration for all doses received.
In order to provide an environment that is as safe for patients, visitors, and colleagues as possible, visitors are required to adhere to the following:
· Must pass temperature screening, wear a face mask, and wear additional personal protection when asked by clinical staff. Physical distance must be maintained.
· Visitors must go directly to and from patient room or designated area. There is no gathering in common or public areas.
For more information, CLICK HERE
