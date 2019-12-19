SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the 25th anniversary for Bright Nights at Forest Park, which was recently ranked a top holiday destination in a USA Today reader's poll.
Unfortunately, messy weather this month forced them to close down a couple of nights. We're getting answers on the potential impact that's had on revenue.
Bright Nights has been lighting up the city of Springfield since 1995. Readers of USA Today voted the display fourth in the country against ten other holiday events.
"It's nice when other people recognize you, so it's great," said Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt.
Matt told Western Mass News they haven't seen a big influx in visitors following the ranking and the winter weather forced them to close on their first weekend and again this week
"We lost like 800 cars that night and then we lost another 1,200 cars when we closed Tuesday," Matt explained.
That's impacting the attraction's earnings.
"We're down just under six percent," Matt noted.
With just a little over two weeks left, the Spirit of Springfield is hopeful they'll make up the revenue they're down for Bright Nights to put on all the many events the city enjoys throughout the year
"Without the revenue from Bright Nights, that's our operating income. It allows us to do the pancake breakfast, the Fourth of July balloon parade, a lot of things," Matt added.
However, even with 3,000 cars lost, Matt isn't worried.
"It's been running ahead of last year. We're going to finish strong, I know it, and I feel it and the weather coming is great," Matt noted.
Matt also told us that they're anticipating their 25,000th car this week and that lucky visitor will get a special prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.